Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, warehouse trucks, counterbalanced trucks, cargo, container handling trucks and aftermarket parts. The Company’s products are marketed globally under the Hyster(R) and Yale(R) brand names. It conducts its operations primarily in America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling opened at $67.29 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $82,515.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $288,688. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $5,329,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $3,149,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 681,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $2,158,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.