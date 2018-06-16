Head to Head Survey: I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Vocera Communications (VCRA)

Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) and I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vocera Communications and I.D. Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -7.42% -5.95% -3.43% I.D. Systems -6.42% -11.01% -5.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vocera Communications and I.D. Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $162.55 million 5.34 -$14.21 million ($0.30) -97.20 I.D. Systems $40.95 million 2.76 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

I.D. Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vocera Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of I.D. Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of I.D. Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vocera Communications and I.D. Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 0 1 6 0 2.86 I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vocera Communications currently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.74%. I.D. Systems has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.21%. Given I.D. Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than Vocera Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Vocera Communications has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

I.D. Systems beats Vocera Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2017, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

