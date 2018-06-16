I/O Coin Market Capitalization Tops $9.52 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $2,707.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00008705 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.88 or 0.04080820 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001097 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004989 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010594 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000766 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,776,543 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

