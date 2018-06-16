I0Coin (I0C) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One I0Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. I0Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $0.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I0Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I0Coin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000551 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

I0Coin Profile

I0Coin (CRYPTO:I0C) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2011. I0Coin’s total supply is 20,991,657 coins. The official website for I0Coin is izerocoin.org. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling I0Coin

I0Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I0Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I0Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I0Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I0Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I0Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.