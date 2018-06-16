Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €6.80 by HSBC

HSBC set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBE. Deutsche Bank set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Societe Generale set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.75 ($7.85) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.11 ($8.27).

BME IBE traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting €6.00 ($6.98). 36,480,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,610,000. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

