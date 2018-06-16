ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U (IBDH) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U (NYSEARCA:IBDH) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,769 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.41% of ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period.

ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U traded down $0.01, hitting $25.13, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,395. ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.0381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from ISHARES Tr/VAR Rate CAP SECS U’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

