ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $79.00 at Loop Capital

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ICFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ICF International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

ICF International opened at $71.45 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. ICF International has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,957 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $199,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Wasson sold 12,982 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $811,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,824. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

