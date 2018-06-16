ICO OpenLedger (ICOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One ICO OpenLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00009677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICO OpenLedger has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a total market capitalization of $292,229.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICO OpenLedger alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00591539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00238645 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00092857 BTC.

About ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX. The official website for ICO OpenLedger is icoo.io.

Buying and Selling ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ICO OpenLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICO OpenLedger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.