iCoin (CRYPTO:ICN) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. iCoin has a market cap of $137,188.00 and $4.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, iCoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00588557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00237961 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00092639 BTC.

iCoin Profile

iCoin was first traded on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,754,706 coins. The official website for iCoin is www.icoin.world. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet.

Buying and Selling iCoin

iCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for iCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.