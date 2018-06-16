ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $788.50 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, ICON has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One ICON token can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00031179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, COSS and Bitbns. ICON has a total market capitalization of $788.50 million and $53.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00587530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00242608 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045200 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00140782 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,228,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,231,340 tokens. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Token Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, Rfinex, LATOKEN, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Gate.io, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Hotbit, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

