ICOS One Day Trading Volume Tops $324.00 (CRYPTO:ICOS)

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. ICOS has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $324.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICOS has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICOS token can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00183897 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003582 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00587475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00239175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00094033 BTC.

ICOS Profile

ICOS was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 560,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,177 tokens. ICOS’s official website is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICOS Token Trading

ICOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

