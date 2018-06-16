ICOS Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (ICOS)

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. ICOS has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $322.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICOS has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICOS token can now be bought for about $11.81 or 0.00183671 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00580484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00241149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00092059 BTC.

About ICOS

ICOS’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 560,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,177 tokens. ICOS’s official website is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICOS

ICOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

