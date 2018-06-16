ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 122,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI opened at $307.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $313.20.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.28 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 13,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $3,356,179.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,464,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,497.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,886 shares of company stock valued at $39,614,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

