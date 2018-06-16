IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Holdings Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after acquiring an additional 290,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after buying an additional 185,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 742,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,148,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 728,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,958,000 after buying an additional 500,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $1,973,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,215. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories opened at $227.90 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 530.24%. The firm had revenue of $537.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.43.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

