Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBUY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,093,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF opened at $52.88 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

