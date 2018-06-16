IFP Advisors Inc Buys 8,123 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (MD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 7,002.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,879,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,360,000 after purchasing an additional 139,407 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,682 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,212,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,246,000 after acquiring an additional 718,317 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 96,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,421,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $901.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.75 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $139,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph M. Calabro sold 22,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $1,002,807.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 332,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,251 shares of company stock worth $3,462,384. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.