IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,094 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance traded up $0.93, reaching $65.80, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 10,733,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,319. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

