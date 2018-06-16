IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Increased to GBX 828 by Analysts at Numis Securities

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 820 ($10.92) to GBX 828 ($11.02) in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investec lifted their target price on IG Group from GBX 841 ($11.20) to GBX 959 ($12.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.71) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 835.50 ($11.12).

IG Group traded down GBX 13 ($0.17), reaching GBX 867 ($11.54), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.50 ($11.15).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services.

