IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,651 Shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS accounts for 1.1% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 432.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the first quarter worth $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 689.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the first quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS traded down $0.31, reaching $44.46, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 5,549,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,759,496. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $47.89.

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.