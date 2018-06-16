Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. 471,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,958. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $75.48.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

