Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Cut by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after buying an additional 55,888 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,831 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $337,530,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,034,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $226,017,000 after buying an additional 749,468 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,196,000 after buying an additional 328,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after buying an additional 122,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $690,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.91, for a total transaction of $26,785.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,416.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,771 shares of company stock worth $10,339,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.36.

Illumina stock opened at $288.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.98 and a twelve month high of $293.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.30 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

