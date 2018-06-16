Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Immunomedics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. Immunomedics’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMMU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Immunomedics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Immunomedics news, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 17,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $302,988.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,322,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,588,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,589 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,830,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics opened at $22.58 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.60. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

