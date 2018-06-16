IMMURON Ltd/S (IMRN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMMURON Ltd/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Immuron Limited is a bio pharmaceutical Microbiome company. It focused on oral immunotherapy using polyclonal antibody products for humans. The company is involved in developing therapeutic products in NASH, ASH and other diseases mediated through gut disbiosis. Immuron Limited is based in Armadale, Australia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of IMMURON Ltd/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMMURON Ltd/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of IMRN stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. IMMURON Ltd/S has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that produces antibodies to treat various diseases, including infectious diseases, cancers, and chronic inflammatory diseases.

