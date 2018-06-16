State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.43 Million Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 397.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 224,477 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,665,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 853,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 528,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil remained flat at $$32.92 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,028. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

