Head-To-Head Review: Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) versus H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS: HLUYY) and Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S- and Imperial Tobacco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S- 18.59% 34.41% 20.00% Imperial Tobacco Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S- and Imperial Tobacco Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S- $2.62 billion 5.45 $398.58 million $2.51 28.57 Imperial Tobacco Group $39.59 billion 0.85 $1.79 billion $3.49 10.06

Imperial Tobacco Group has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S-. Imperial Tobacco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H. Lundbeck A/S-, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S- and Imperial Tobacco Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S- 2 0 0 0 1.00 Imperial Tobacco Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H. Lundbeck A/S- shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Imperial Tobacco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Tobacco Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S- pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Imperial Tobacco Group pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. H. Lundbeck A/S- pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Tobacco Group pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

H. Lundbeck A/S- has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Tobacco Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Imperial Tobacco Group beats H. Lundbeck A/S- on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Denmark and internationally. Its products include Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Cipralex/Lexapro, Northera, Onfi, Rexulti, Sabril, and Xenazine. The company offers pharmaceutical products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, Bipolar I disorder, Epilepsy, Huntington's disease, and symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. H. Lundbeck A/S sells its products to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide. It also provides logistics services that include the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers; and various non-tobacco products and services. In addition, the company is involved in the management of a golf course; market of papers; distribution of pharmaceuticals, POS software, and published materials and other products; and printing and publishing activities, as well as offers long haul transportation, industrial parcel and express delivery, advertising, and support management services. Further, it owns the trademarks; and retails its products. The company was formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC and changed its name to Imperial Brands PLC in February 2016. Imperial Brands PLC was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

