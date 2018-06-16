Inchcape plc (INCH) Insider John Langston Acquires 267 Shares

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider John Langston purchased 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.81) per share, with a total value of £1,967.79 ($2,619.88).

Inchcape traded down GBX 10 ($0.13), reaching GBX 759.50 ($10.11), during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 660.50 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 885 ($11.78).

Several analysts recently commented on INCH shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 690 ($9.19) to GBX 700 ($9.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 900 ($11.98) to GBX 905 ($12.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 874.78 ($11.65).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

