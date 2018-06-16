Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Holdings Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Independence Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Independence Realty Trust opened at $10.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $872.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.29 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.82%. equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 295.89%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 55 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,045 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

