Independent Research Reiterates “€3.60” Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD)

Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HDD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. equinet set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.50 ($4.07).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €2.67 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1 year low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of €3.62 ($4.21).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.