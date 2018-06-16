Indicoin Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Indicoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Indicoin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Indicoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $523.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

INDI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN.

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

