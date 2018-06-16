Inditex (ITX) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Inditex (BME:ITX) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective from analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Inditex in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.52 ($37.81).

Shares of Inditex opened at €25.76 ($29.95) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Inditex has a 12-month low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

