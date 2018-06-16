Head-To-Head Comparison: INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) and Adocia (ADOCY)

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS: INVVY) and Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and Adocia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adocia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares INDIVIOR PLC/S and Adocia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDIVIOR PLC/S 6.56% -89.83% 21.92% Adocia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INDIVIOR PLC/S and Adocia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDIVIOR PLC/S $1.09 billion 3.25 $58.00 million $1.80 13.53 Adocia $24.89 million 5.25 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

INDIVIOR PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of INDIVIOR PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adocia has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INDIVIOR PLC/S beats Adocia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Adocia

Adocia Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines for the treatment of diabetes from already-approved therapeutic molecules. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed from polymers, oligomers, and small organic compounds to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. The companys clinical product pipeline includes four insulin formulations, including BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs; HinsBet U100, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin; and BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro. It is also developing six preclinical products, such as BioChaperone Human Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon; BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide that are combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s; BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide, which are combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones; and HinsBet U500, a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

