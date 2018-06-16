Industrial Services of America (IDSA) Receives News Impact Score of -0.03

Headlines about Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Industrial Services of America earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.407849727295 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of IDSA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 10,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Industrial Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial Services of America had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter.

About Industrial Services of America

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

