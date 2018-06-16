Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.00 ($29.08).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($23.74).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

