Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research report released on Thursday, May 31st, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.84 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.58. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 1,510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,974,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 654.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75,980 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,112.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

