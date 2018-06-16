InfraREIT (HIFR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InfraREIT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9875212693165 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIFR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfraREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get InfraREIT alerts:

Shares of HIFR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 204,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. InfraREIT has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. InfraREIT had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $45.66 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that InfraREIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

Receive News & Ratings for InfraREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.