ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cfra set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.66 ($19.37).

AMS INGA traded up €0.21 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting €14.35 ($16.69). 27,950,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

