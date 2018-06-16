Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.65 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,832 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $89,309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,969,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,604,000 after buying an additional 664,322 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,359,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 658,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $54,046,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand opened at $92.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

