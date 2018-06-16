Ink (CRYPTO:INK) Price Hits $0.0767

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Ink has a total market cap of $35.59 million and $5.19 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Allcoin and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00588697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00242794 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093757 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinnest, TOPBTC, Lbank, CoinEgg, BigONE, EXX, Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

