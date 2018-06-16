Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) in a research report released on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISAT. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.59) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 620 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 690 ($9.19) to GBX 580 ($7.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inmarsat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 584.17 ($7.78).

Shares of Inmarsat opened at GBX 526.60 ($7.01) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Inmarsat has a 52-week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($11.52).

In related news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £47,757.16 ($63,582.96).

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

