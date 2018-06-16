Inmarsat (ISAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.59) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 410 ($5.46).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities dropped their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 450 ($5.99) to GBX 430 ($5.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 725 ($9.65) to GBX 850 ($11.32) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.59) to GBX 440 ($5.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.12) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 584.17 ($7.78).

Shares of Inmarsat stock opened at GBX 526.60 ($7.01) on Tuesday. Inmarsat has a one year low of GBX 381.20 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($11.52).

In related news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £47,757.16 ($63,582.96).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

