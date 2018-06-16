Innogy (ETR:IGY) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €37.00 ($43.02) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGY. Commerzbank set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Innogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.71 ($41.53).

Shares of Innogy traded down €0.10 ($0.12), reaching €36.70 ($42.67), on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 649,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a one year low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a one year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

