Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 12,624 Shares of INNOVATOR ETFS/IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of INNOVATOR ETFS/IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of INNOVATOR ETFS/IBD 50 ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INNOVATOR ETFS/IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in INNOVATOR ETFS/IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in INNOVATOR ETFS/IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of INNOVATOR ETFS/IBD 50 ETF by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INNOVATOR ETFS/IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $37.17 on Friday. INNOVATOR ETFS/IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

