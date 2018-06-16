Insider Buying: 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) COO Purchases 1,613 Shares of Stock

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) COO Dan E. Case bought 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,726.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan E. Case also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Dan E. Case bought 1,756 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $13,749.48.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Dan E. Case bought 1,613 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $12,452.36.

On Monday, May 21st, Dan E. Case bought 1,613 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,581.40.

On Friday, May 18th, Dan E. Case bought 810 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,269.40.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Dan E. Case bought 1,630 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,339.10.

Shares of PIH stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.21.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

PIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on 1347 Property Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 1347 Property Insurance comprises approximately 1.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 16.91% of 1347 Property Insurance worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

