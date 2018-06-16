Insider Buying: Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) Insider Buys £659.22 in Stock

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Jack Swanson bought 10,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £659.22 ($877.67).

Shares of LON:AMC traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5.03 ($0.07). 809,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. Amur Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

About Amur Minerals

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

