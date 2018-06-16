Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Director James A. Mitarotonda Acquires 456,908 Shares

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 456,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $872,694.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,916.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Avon Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,821,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,219. The company has a market cap of $680.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Avon Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avon Products by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,121,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,265,000 after buying an additional 10,834,803 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 19,641,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,229,000 after purchasing an additional 509,083 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 12,369,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,914,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avon Products by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,882,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 1,705,275 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Avon Products from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avon Products from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

