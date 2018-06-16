Insider Buying: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Purchases 380 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Ron Frasch bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,983 ($26.40) per share, with a total value of £7,535.40 ($10,032.49).

Ron Frasch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Ron Frasch acquired 885 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($21.77) per share, with a total value of £14,469.75 ($19,264.75).

Shares of BRBY stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,150 ($28.62). 3,144,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,024 ($26.95).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRBY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,770 ($23.57) to GBX 1,920 ($25.56) in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($25.16) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,625 ($21.63) to GBX 1,725 ($22.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,745.94 ($23.25).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

