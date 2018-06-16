CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) Major Shareholder Julian D. Singer Buys 15,377 Shares

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) major shareholder Julian D. Singer purchased 15,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $79,806.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CCUR opened at $5.31 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. CCUR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

CCUR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CCUR stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of CCUR worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

