General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Major Shareholder Purchases $52,500.00 in Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Havner Family Trust bought 5,000 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,590,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,195,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havner Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Havner Family Trust purchased 35,000 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $388,150.00.

On Sunday, May 20th, Havner Family Trust purchased 82,524 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $906,113.52.

On Thursday, May 17th, Havner Family Trust bought 10,000 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Thursday, May 10th, Havner Family Trust bought 5,000 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

General Finance Co. Common Stock traded up $0.25, reaching $11.90, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 207,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $311.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.16.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). General Finance Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. research analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFN shares. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Finance Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Finance Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in General Finance Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

