Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Insider Buys $51,436.00 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) insider Stephen Alpart acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $51,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GPMT stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $798.54 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

