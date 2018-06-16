Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) President Michael P. Larsen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) President Michael P. Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HCFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,227. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 59.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other mortgage related investments. Its objective is to attract long-term risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

